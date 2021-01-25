Game Day Connection

No Dame Time — Portland’s Damian Lillard is fourth in the league in points per game with 28.9 per night. It will take all five Thunder defenders to limit and contest as many of Lillard’s looks as possible.

Raining Threes — OKC will once again face a 3-point dominant team in Portland. The Blazers average the league’s second-most 3-point attempts per game (42.6) and the third-most makes with 15.9.

A Full 48 — Over the past two games, the Thunder has gotten out to a slow start in the first quarter offensively (-17.5). Look for a strong effort by OKC to throw the first punch against the Trail Blazers.