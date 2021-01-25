Game Day Connection
No Dame Time — Portland’s Damian Lillard is fourth in the league in points per game with 28.9 per night. It will take all five Thunder defenders to limit and contest as many of Lillard’s looks as possible.
Raining Threes — OKC will once again face a 3-point dominant team in Portland. The Blazers average the league’s second-most 3-point attempts per game (42.6) and the third-most makes with 15.9.
A Full 48 — Over the past two games, the Thunder has gotten out to a slow start in the first quarter offensively (-17.5). Look for a strong effort by OKC to throw the first punch against the Trail Blazers.
34.8 – The Thunder ranks fifth in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, holding the opposition to 34.8 percent per game.
The Thunder has scored 66 and 52 points in the paint its last two games. OKC ranks 12th in the league in points in the paint at 47.2 per game.