Securing an Evergreen Memory

Presti not only serves on the executive committee of the memorial, but also ensures that each of his players understands and recognizes the significance of the event that is so engrained into Oklahoma City. For that reason, the Thunder staff and front office also grasp the full weight that the bombing carries in the city. Hence why the group happily sacrificed a few hours on an off day to secure 168 wreaths to 168 chairs.



With the 25th anniversary of the bombing on the horizon, the Thunder partnered with the memorial and Nike to create its 2020 City Edition Jerseys commemorating those changed forever on that fateful day in 1995. In November, the Thunder presented each of the 168 families who lost a loved one in the bombing with a jersey inscribed with the loved one’s name on the back. On January 9th, 2020, the Thunder will sport the City Edition Jerseys for the first time at home against the Rockets.



“Being a part of the community is a massive, massive responsibility of being a part of the Thunder,” said Presti. “It’s kind of one in the same and the role that the memorial plays in our community is central so it makes sense for us to always put a concentrated effort at the heart of all of our community endeavors being here.”