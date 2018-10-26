The Anatomy of Fun

Jerami Grant was in awe when he cradled Nubbs, a blue-tongued skink lizard measuring at 24 inches long.

Crawling around in his tank, the docile classroom reptile flickered his tongue to greet all newcomers waiting to be picked up and coddled. The friendly creature popped eyes and slacked jaws on sight when Grant along with Steven Adams, Patrick Patterson, Terrance Ferguson and Alex Abrines came by to see the lizard.

On Friday afternoon, the Thunder teammates donned white lab coats to surprise students at the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM).

After the initial shock from the classroom settled, the players and the future biologists grabbed their gloves and tweezers for a hands-on zoology lesson.