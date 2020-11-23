Restoring the Good

By Paris Lawson | Broadcast and Digital Reporter



Neither rain, cold weather nor pandemic could stop the Thunder from its latest Holiday Assist event at Restore OKC. Adapting was the only option otherwise several community members like Charles McGee didn’t know where they would have gotten their Thanksgiving turkey this year.



“We were actually worried about where we were going to get a Turkey from because Thanksgiving is [Thursday],” said McGee after he and his family received their bags full of Thanksgiving fixings. “God answered our prayers…now we get to have a beautiful Thanksgiving.”



On Saturday, the Thunder, in partnership with Homeland, put together 400 Thanksgiving meals for families in the northeast community of Oklahoma City. Each family received a turkey, a bag full of side dishes, a pie to take home and an enthusiastic greeting from Rumble T. Bison all without leaving their cars. Due to COVID-19 protocols, in order for the families to receive the meals, the event had to look much different than previous years.



“This has become a drive-through event, so people stay safely in their cars,” said Thunder vice president of community relations Christine Berney. “We’re taking COVID extremely seriously, nothing to mess around with, but we also wanted to make sure that these families got their Thanksgiving dinner, so we just adjusted and we’re making it work.”

WATCH: 400 Thanksgiving Meals for OKC Families

The community of northeastern Oklahoma City is an area defined as a food desert after the only grocery store to serve the area closed down in September of 2019. Since then, Restore OKC has taken matters into its own hands to make sure nobody in the community is without fresh, healthy food. The community development organization opened a small market on their campus that is stocked with fresh produce that they grow on their 5-acre farm only feet away. In addition, the organization is in the process of opening up a bigger neighborhood market on 23rd street that is set to open next year.



Add on the drastic and devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to what’s already considered to be a food desert, and fulfilling the needs of the community has taken on an entirely new meaning for Restore OKC. According to Caylee Dodson, the executive director at Restore OKC, it would be very difficult to underscore how crazy things have gotten since March.



“It is always sort of your communities that are somehow already stuck in these disenfranchised cycles that feel the pain of this acutely,” said Dodson. “So the things that add up to make it difficult for community members and families who are our neighbors and neighbors of this farm to have their basic needs met just amplified. So whatever we can do to provide relief in that we're all in.”



Before the event even officially began, a line of cars stretched out of the Restore OKC parking lot and down 26th Street. One by one, drivers beamed with joy and gratitude as they made their way through the line and received their bags of food. Despite living in a food desert, in the midst of a pandemic, Thanksgiving dinner wouldn’t be a concern for hundreds of families in the neighborhood.



“It means the world,” said Dodson. “We're watching 400 families here of students who have gone through the wringer with no school, back to school, no school, at least make sure that one thing is very normal, and that is Thanksgiving.”

Swarnnie Hill, another recipient of a Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, had been a member of the northeast OKC community for over 33 years. Restore OKC helped her to build a railing on her back steps so she could be safe when leaving her house. They brought her and her neighbors groceries when they needed it and today, they provided everything she would need to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with her loved ones with the help of the Thunder and Homeland.



After receiving her turkey and her apple pie, Hill was reminded of a saying that her mother used to say to her: “No matter where life may take you, you’ve got to look and see even in a pandemic or the world today, you look and you see the good,” said Hill.



“I can truly say today, Restore OKC is the good.”