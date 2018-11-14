Thunder Brings a Slice of Home to Positive Tomorrows

Paul George took an extra step a split second after the music suddenly vanished like a record scratch that stops a party in its tracks. His crispy white Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers landed on a square picture of a caricature turkey on the floor bypassing the one with the bale of hay.

Thinking he had the upper hand, George's face had a mischievous grin that morphed into feigned disbelief after one hearty spin of the wheel from Andre Roberson slowly clicked to a halt on the bale of hay. The room erupted in laughter after a round of Turkey Walk––an adaptation of musical chairs.

On Tuesday, the entire Thunder team brought good times and endless fun to the students and families at Positive Tomorrows, a school for the homeless. For good measure, Thunder Girls and Storm Chasers jumped into the excitement for an extra dose of cheer and hijinks.

The rip-roaring afternoon saw a house party-like atmosphere complete with a howling Steven Adams trotting around in delight during the Turkey Pokey dance (a twist of the Hokey Pokey) and Russell Westbrook holding court with every room he entered.

Glad to take part in the antics with his teammates, Jerami Grant in his paper turkey headband delivered a healthy serving of high-fives and banter all around.

"It feels great to bring their spirits up no matter how we can do it," said Grant. "Us helping kids less fortunate gives them a chance to feel at home."

There was also Raymond Felton twisting through one pumpkin after another out of pipe cleaners at a table full of kids for some arts and crafts while a Top 40 soundtrack thumped away to keep the vibe alive.

"It's family time. We take events like this to heart because we don't take this for granted," said Felton. "If we touch these kids' lives and make it better for that moment, then that's we want to do."

Adams: "Life's tough. It's one of those things for us to give a brief moment to give these kids confidence and make them a little happier."