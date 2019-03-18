Triumph Over Tragedy: Paul George's B.I.G.G. Day

She recounted the moment when a pounding headache and debilitating weakness on the right side of her body suddenly landed her in the hospital for three months. Her partial paralysis underscored her feeling of mortality at the young age of 37.

Besides the mounting uncertainty plunging her into the throes of depression and anxiety, what made it worse was that the stroke hit her out of nowhere. Paulette led a healthy, active lifestyle with no red flags.

So not being able to go to the store or take a walk became a grim reality. She was blind in her left eye and had a couple of instances of pneumonia along the way. She was helpless and listless.

“I definitely don’t take the little things that we do take for granted, which is see, touch, taste, hear and move,” said Paulette. “It can all be taken away.”

However, her family was a powerful reminder of her role of “Miracle Mom” that she performed with pride and joy. Her motherly instincts and unfettered selflessness for her family started kicking into high gear.

“It could’ve destroyed her from a confidence level,” said George. “She was our back bone.”

He continued: “I was inspired at a young age with her fight. It made me the person that I am.”