Triumph Over Tragedy: Paul George's B.I.G.G. Day
Story by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com
Paulette George discovered her passion for breeding birds from a life-changing event. Taking care of them was a major part of her road to recovery after suffering a stroke when her Thunder superstar son was just six years old.
Holding the mic, Paul George's mother shared her inspirational story of faith and perseverance during the inaugural B.I.G.G. (Believing in God's Grace) event with fellow survivors at the table.
The guests on hand were treated to a spa day complete with chair massages, manicures, dietitians with food samples, party games and gifts courtesy of the Paul George Foundation.
"My mother wanted to take charge in leading prevention and awareness of stroke," said Paul George, Thunder forward. "She wanted to give her testimony and connect with other families affected in this community."
She recounted the moment when a pounding headache and debilitating weakness on the right side of her body suddenly landed her in the hospital for three months. Her partial paralysis underscored her feeling of mortality at the young age of 37.
Besides the mounting uncertainty plunging her into the throes of depression and anxiety, what made it worse was that the stroke hit her out of nowhere. Paulette led a healthy, active lifestyle with no red flags.
So not being able to go to the store or take a walk became a grim reality. She was blind in her left eye and had a couple of instances of pneumonia along the way. She was helpless and listless.
“I definitely don’t take the little things that we do take for granted, which is see, touch, taste, hear and move,” said Paulette. “It can all be taken away.”
However, her family was a powerful reminder of her role of “Miracle Mom” that she performed with pride and joy. Her motherly instincts and unfettered selflessness for her family started kicking into high gear.
“It could’ve destroyed her from a confidence level,” said George. “She was our back bone.”
He continued: “I was inspired at a young age with her fight. It made me the person that I am.”
Thereby, the process tested her patience like forging steel through fire. Eventually, the earliest signs of movement from her right side sparked her drive to normalcy like no other. It was go time.
Familiar activities like cooking and long walks in the neighborhood started coming back. She discovered a new hobby in raising birds as a new outlet for therapy in helping other stroke survivors.
Thus, the birds represented Paulette's sense of regaining her independence and renewing her outlook on life.
“It was my own comfort through the tragedy,” she said.
And soon enough, her emotional wounds were healing as fast as her physical strength was bouncing back.
Paulette: “It’s all about survival and I am that because of my family."