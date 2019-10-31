No Scaring, All Caring at Special Care
By Paris Lawson | Digital Content Reporter | mailbag@okcthunder.com
A giraffe, a pirate and a nerd all navigated their way through hallways lined with cob webs and low-hanging spiders. What followed was laughter, smiles and cheers for candy as a few Thunder players made a surprise Halloween visit to Special Care on Thursday.
Students were treated to a visit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dressed in suspenders and oversized glasses; Darius Bazley sporting giraffe ears and tail; and Devon Hall rocking an eye patch and a gold earring as they brought trick-or-treating fun classroom to classroom. Stocked with bags full of candy and decked out in Halloween costumes, the trio made their way throughout the school spreading sweets and treats much to the delight of the students.
“They were having so much fun,” said Pam Newby, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Special Care. “It was a really great treat on a day of treats.”
Bazley was the last one to leave each classroom. In one moment, he would find himself crouched in a toddler-sized chair bargaining candy trades and in another, he was trying his best to keep up with the kids playing tag on the jungle gym. With younger siblings of his own, he felt right at home amongst the crowd of young students who lit up at the sight of the 6’9” NBA player in giraffe ears.
“I have younger siblings, so being around kids is always fun,” said Bazley. “It was just all smiles.”
