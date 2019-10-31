No Scaring, All Caring at Special Care

A giraffe, a pirate and a nerd all navigated their way through hallways lined with cob webs and low-hanging spiders. What followed was laughter, smiles and cheers for candy as a few Thunder players made a surprise Halloween visit to Special Care on Thursday.



Students were treated to a visit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dressed in suspenders and oversized glasses; Darius Bazley sporting giraffe ears and tail; and Devon Hall rocking an eye patch and a gold earring as they brought trick-or-treating fun classroom to classroom. Stocked with bags full of candy and decked out in Halloween costumes, the trio made their way throughout the school spreading sweets and treats much to the delight of the students.



“They were having so much fun,” said Pam Newby, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Special Care. “It was a really great treat on a day of treats.”