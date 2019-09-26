IN THE SWING OF THINGS

The harmonies could be heard from a block away. However, this music wasn’t coming from a symphony or a quartet of professional musicians; it was the result of a whimsical music collaboration between a class of fourth graders and an NBA player in the middle of Bicentennial Park.

Based out of Montreal, Canada, the travelling interactive art exhibit, Musical Swings, made a trip to Oklahoma City in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. Thunder player and Montreal native, Luguentz Dort, had a chance to experience the swings based out of his hometown.

“I love everything about Montreal, because I’m from there, so the fact that they were able to bring this to Oklahoma City is great,” said Dort.