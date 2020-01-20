Walking in Unity “We cannot walk alone.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
at the MLK Day Parade
By Paris Lawson | Digital Content Reporter | mailbag@okcthunder.com
It was 53 degrees and not a cloud in sight – perfect conditions for a parade in January. Walking down Walker Avenue in downtown Oklahoma City was an entire contingent of schools, clubs and other groups from around the city to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Marching among the large crowd were Thunder Drummers, Thunder Girls, Storm Chasers and members of the Thunder Corporate Office. The employees of the corporate office were granted the day off in observance of the holiday, but that didn’t stop a troop of representatives to show up and offer their support.
“We’re super grateful people turned out,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vp of community relations. “It means a lot to this organization to show our support on a day like this. It was wonderful to see people turn out, show up and have a great time with us.”
The showstopper of the parade however, stood atop the Rumble van like a Thunder-themed cake topper. It was the mascot himself igniting dance offs, throwing out wristbands and catching all of the attention of young parade goers.
Each member of the Thunder sported black t-shirts with ‘Unity’ across the chest. Each letter donned the faces of prominent figures in Black history such as Oprah Winfrey, Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou and of course, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was this same design displayed on the parade banner which marked the beginning of the Thunder cohort.
“The Unity shirts are a part of the celebration of this day as well as Black History Month for the Thunder. So it’s something we’ll be wearing into the month of February,” noted Berney. “Just an idea to unify and get behind this day and month to pay honor.”
We’re a part of this community and we’re a part of this world.
This is something that should be recognized
In true MLK fashion, the thousands of people who participated in the procession put their community above themselves. Standing among neighbors and community members, the Thunder entertainers and staffers took their part in the parade to heart by utilizing the unifying power which the Thunder logo possesses within its city.
On Monday, that power was used to celebrate the pivotal and iconic legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the streets of OKC.
Berney: “We’re a part of this community and we’re a part of this world. This is something that should be recognized."
