Thunder Spreads Message of MLK

The week leading up to MLK Day, the Thunder organization wanted to inspire the local youth on multiple fronts in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

With a legacy of giving back, the Thunder leaned on its goodwill within the hearts and minds of the community to drive home the message of equality, progress and respect.

The efforts kicked off when the Thunder Girls boarded the Rolling Thunder Book Bus to visit 60 second-graders at North Highland Elementary (WATCH). The kids took home their favorite title along with a copy of "Martin's Big Words."

"Being able to show the kids books that will not only teach them things but to help them keep their imagination going was such an honor," said Thunder Girl Kimberly. "To be able to show a young boy a book about MLK and tell him this could be you. You can love people for who they are on the inside versus their skin color."

Celebrating National Mentoring Month, the Thunder hosted a career day and mentoring session at the corporate offices for 6th, 7th and 8th-grade students from the Alpha Boys Institute.

Faces lit up when a smiling Andre Roberson poked his head into the door before he took his seat at the front of the room.

With mic in hand, Roberson extolled the virtues of leaning on his father and mentors in school growing up. He shared anecdotes from dealing with peer pressure to developing his talents on the court.

"Some of these young men here might not have father figures to guide them on the right path on what a man is like and how to treat people," said Roberson. "They have mentors here to guide them in life and to make sure they're not misled and doing the wrong things."

Roberson: "We're all in this world together. No one man, woman or race is better than anything. So gotta continue to evolve as people."