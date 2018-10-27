Trick or Thunder Treat at the OKC Zoo

Inside the Sanctuary Asia habitat, Paul George held up a blank white canvas in front of an 8,000 pound elephant. A few strokes later, a proud George held up his own Jackson Pollock courtesy of Chandra, a 23-year-old pachyderm.

George along with Steven Adams, Raymond Felton, Jerami Grant and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot turned heads on their way to meet with trick-or-treaters for the Oklahoma City Zoo's 35th annual Haunt the Zoo event.

Whether strapped in butterfly wings complete with headband antennae or taking photo ops, the day was about the Thunder teammates sharing the Halloween fun with the guests on hand at the Buggin' Out welcome booths.

"The zoo is my favorite place to be. We're having fun seeing the kids in their costume," said Felton.

Seeing a stream of excited girls and boys showing out in their costumes brought back memories for George.

"I was into Power Rangers when I was these kids' age," said George. "Power Rangers and Dragonball Z. That's it."

Capping the fun-filled day saw the players turned into fans themselves when they got a behind-the-scenes tour of the elephant exhibit.

Nick Newby, assistant curator of large mammals for the OKC Zoo, stood back in delight to see the Thunder players in awe and giddy when seeing Chandra and the rest of the herd.

"They transform into kids again when they visit the elephants," said Newby. "It's funny to see the look in their eyes when they touch the elephant. It's a lot of fun."