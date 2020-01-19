Heading east, the trip took more than four hours covering 265 miles on U.S. Highway 412. Scheduled was a 6 p.m. pregame rehearsal before the Thunder tipped off against the Trail Blazers at Chesapeake Energy Arena.



For the 10th year almost to the day, some of Guymon's finest took part in the long-standing tradition of the presentation of colors during the national anthem.

The first appearance was on Jan. 16, 2010 in a game with the visiting Miami Heat.

The Jan. 18 game carried special meaning for members of the Guymon Fire Department said firefighter Carson Kane, who organized the visit. The honor to stand on an NBA floor with the Thunder organization and the people in the crowd instilled a deep sense of pride and commitment for the ceremony.



"Coming all the way from western Oklahoma, it's one of our biggest highlights every year to present the colors at a Thunder game," said Kane.

Kane's first ceremony for the Thunder was during the 2018 New Year's Eve game hosting the Dallas Mavericks.

For firefighter/paramedic Noé Santillán, the clubhouse at the station transformed to a watch party for every Thunder game as first responders rush in and out to catch the score. Traditions are a big part of the Guymon Fire Department. So the on-court experience was a way to keep a time-honored tradition alive for him.



"To have this connection with the Thunder gives us something to look forward to and continue a tradition," said Santillán.

Thrilled to take part in representing Guymon in honoring the Flag, volunteer firefighter Caleb Mihelic finally got his first chance to experience the ceremony.



"This is my first time so I'm really excited to do it," said Caleb Mihelic volunteer firefighter. "It's a big honor for me."