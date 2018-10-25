Thunder Duo Tugs on Heartstrings

Delicate arpeggiated notes chimed from Steven Adam's classical guitar. A gorgeous fingerpicked-driven cover of Frozen's "Let It Go" came to a screeching halt when a playful Adams unleashed an arced falsetto.

"LET IT GO!!!"

Thunder teammate Jerami Grant bursted into laughter along with everyone in the room on Wednesday afternoon at Granville Community Music School.

Adams and Grant paid an unexpected visit to spend time with students from Positive Tomorrows for music lessons and fun.

Kickstarting the day with a Russian square dance and an African drum circle to team-building games and a jam session, the Thunder duo delivered plenty of laughs along with some memories for the kids to take home.