Raymond Felton Fills Up Carts for Family

Thinking he was one of the employees, an elderly woman asked Raymond Felton to help her locate an item in the produce section. A smiling Felton guided her to the tomatoes without missing a beat.

On Monday, the Thunder point guard took the Coronado-Martinez family for a shopping spree to stock up on groceries, thanks to Homeland. Initially, the seven kids were bashful until Felton broke the ice with his affable personality while asking them what they like steering toward the snack aisle.

Not for long, the cart was filled including bananas, a couple of gallons of milk, a few more heads of lettuce, packages of Lunchables and Raymond Felton's personal favorite—chicken drumsticks.

"I told the kids and the mom to not worry about the prices," said the Thunder point guard. "Just go have fun, enjoy yourself and get what you need."

Three full carts and some memories to take home later, Felton helped the local family start the new year off right.

But Felton wasn't done. With a surprise up his sleeves, Felton gave an extra $500 Homeland gift card and tickets to a Thunder game for the whole family.

"I think the look in their eyes and seeing their happiness and being thankful is enough for me."