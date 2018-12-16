Spreading Smiles at Raymond Felton Holiday Festival

After sending home 200 local families in need with a turkey dinner last month, Raymond Felton was not done making holiday wishes come true.

On Sunday, the 14-year veteran teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) to host the Raymond Felton Holiday Festival for the second year in a row at Dust Bowl Lanes.

In tribute to his parents and coaches who served as mentors for Felton growing up, his work with BBBS continued to be a labor of love.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to spread some love during the holidays. It's a time to come together with family and friends," said Felton. "It's opportunity to give back."

The action-packed afternoon featured bowling and tables for arts and crafts along with endless helpings of chicken tenders, photo ops and good times were on the menu for the girls and boys known as "littles" and their mentors ("Bigs") during the Christmas party.

To top off the fun, a fleet of gift bags including fulfilled wish list items sent to Felton earlier in the planning was ready for the kids.

Felton: "I've with Big Brothers and Big Sisters since I've been in the NBA. Just to be a part of it again is amazing."