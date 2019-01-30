Elk City Gets New Thunder Hoops Court

The little boy in a Russell Westbrook t-shirt came away with the biggest grin after Rumble the Bison sketched a self-portrait on the back of the youngster's neck. Nearby, throngs of excited fans unsheathed their phones to grab a quick photo op with the Thunder Girls.

A cold, blustery Tuesday afternoon saw Elk City residents swarm towards their new blue outdoor basketball court at Ackley Park.

"This is wonderful. What an asset to the health and welfare of the children," said Elk City Mayor Bill Helton.

Thanks to a partnership with the Thunder Cares Foundation and Enable Midstream, the jubilant crowd celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Thunder court at their 220-acre park in the "Natural Gas Capital of the World."

"Part of our goal is to support the communities where we work. It's an ongoing effort and we're glad to be a part of it," said Craig Harris, chief operating officer for Enable Midstream.

Planted on historic Route 66, the hour-and-40-minute drive west of Chesapeake Energy Arena gave the Thunder its 23rd basketball court renovated or built from scratch.