Dennis Schroder, Hamidou Diallo Deliver Hope With Coats

At the crafts table, a little boy was making paper jerseys to hang up for tree ornaments. 10 jerseys in, he heard a voice telling him to write a 1 and 7 with the name "Schroder" on the next one.

Confused, the boy looked up and asked who that was.

Pointing at himself, a jovial Dennis Schroder said, "That's me!" lighting the boy's face up. Not for long, a stack of Number 17 paper jerseys appeared on the table.

Schroder alongside teammate Hamidou Diallo, stopped by the nonprofit organization Citizens Caring for Children to help foster children get ready for the winter season, part of Thunder Holiday Assist, presented by Cox Communications.

In Schroder and Diallo, 30 kids had their own personal stylists to stay warm and look cool for the winter.

"It means a lot for me and the organization to give back," said Schroder. "To see these parents giving everything they have to meet us and be happy for their kids, it means a lot."

The fun-filled afternoon included candy cane reindeers, cheese stick snowmen and festive sugar cookies for the happy girls and boys to take home.