Thunder Brings Halloween Spirit to Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center

Thunder forward Abdel Nader was spooked when a 6-foot-9 inch werewolf caught his eye in the room. Hand-slap greetings soon followed once a smiling Nader realized his teammate Patrick Patterson was dressed in wolf's clothing drawing laughs all around.

The Thunder tandem spent Monday afternoon delivering smiles, treats and photo ops for the excited kids and families at the Children's Hospital Halloween Party.

Little partygoers decked out in halloween costumes flocked to The Zone–a 5,000-square-foot recreation space transformed into a haunted house complete with photo booth and of course, a pop-a-shot hoops station.

"It feels good to be here with the kids and have fun," said Patterson. "It means a lot to me and I'm hoping it means a lot to the kids as well."

Patterson's favorite superhero was Batman. So a little boy dressed as the Dark Knight drew Patterson's attention for a picture and some goodies.

Having Patterson and Nader to join the Halloween fun created a sense of normalcy for girls and boys, especially the ones with long-term stays at the hospital.

"The special events here at the hospital help the kids to remember to have fun and be themselves," said Sara Jacobson, executive director of The Children's Hospital VOLUNTEERS.