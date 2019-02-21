Steven Adams, Jerami Grant Celebrate Black History Month With Book Giveaway

Wearing a big smile with a stack of shiny paperbacks in hand, Jerami Grant took on the role of advocate for astrophysics during his recent visit on the Rolling Thunder Book Bus at Andrew Johnson Elementary.

"My goal is to hand out all of the Neil deGrasse Tyson books. I know these kids love science and I know they would love to read about a star––pun intended," he said.

Adding to the fun, Steven Adams doled out gigantic high-fives that made hands disappear like a solar eclipse to the awe and delight of the second- and third-graders mounting the steps of the bus.

As an homage to Black History Month, Adams and Grant made sure the young bookworms took home one book of their choice and a non-fiction title centered on the achievements and legacy of prominent African Americans.

"We got a great selection of books with Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Muhammad Ali and Fredrick Douglass," Grant said. "It's good for the kids to be able to choose and figure out who and what they like from these books."

For Adams, a warm greeting and hearty laughs struck a chord with the kids on hand before they leave the bus clutching their own personal copies. Thus, the memories created from the experience gave the goal of producing life-long readers a monumental victory.

"When it comes to being impactful, these kids are going to enjoy reading," he said.

As a result, getting young minds excited about books was a slam dunk for literacy and education.

Grant: "Gaining knowledge and learning about the history of America and the world is the biggest thing they can get from this."