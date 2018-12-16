Westbrook’s Sleigh Stops into Urban League

A shiny gold star was perched above a skinny pyramid of green spheres. Silver, red and gold orbs filled in the spaces to serve as ornaments on the balloon Christmas tree. Around the corner was Santa Claus, but right behind a table adorned with a bright red table cloth stood a figure even more popular in Oklahoma City - Russell Westbrook.

For the tiniest tots walking into a Christmas-themed room at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City the view of Westbrook might have been slightly obstructed by the massive pile of Jordan Brand shoe boxes lined up on the tables. When a young girl named Zariah got close enough, however, her view was crystal clear. As Westbrook packed her size 4.5 shoes inside a green Why Not? Foundation bag, Zariah’s hand slapped right across her mouth in shock. Thinking of all of the times she has watched Westbrook and the Thunder on television with her grandmother.

“I always wanted to see Westbrook. This is my first time ever seeing him face to face,” said Zariah. “This is like a wish come true. If my Nana was here right now, she would freak out.”

Those were the types of reactions Westbrook got all afternoon as local kids streamed through to receive an extra special set of holiday gifts that they’ll likely never forget. Along with the shoes, Westbrook dished out t-shirts and backpacks. The Thunder point guard has 200 assists on the court this season. On Sunday afternoon he racked up 350 more as children from all over the metro area beamed with pride with their new gear. As the afternoon nearest to an end, all 350 kids camped out in the gymnasium to shower Westbrook with cheers and shrieks of glee when he came in to speak to everyone, give high fives and take photos.

“Just happiness,” Westbrook said of the scene. “The most important part, especially during the holiday season is to be able to get some smiles, some excitement from the kids and that’s all you can ask for.”

“Each year the biggest thing for me is that it keeps getting bigger and keeps impacting more and more kids,” Westbrook added. “If I could impact one kid a day, that would be very impact for me.”

Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation have perennially invested in infrastructure for Oklahoma City schools with Russell’s Reading Rooms and have also left no stone unturned when it comes to identifying people and organizations in the area to assist. For over seven decades, the Urban League has addressed the needs of African Americans, other minorities, and the poor in the OKC metropolitan area.

Westbrook and Why Not? have focused on education, so it’s aims are right in line with the Urban League’s work to eliminate cyclical poverty through its afterschool programs like Perfecting Education & Academics for Kids (PEAK) at Centennial Middle School and High School, along with the Urban League’s on-site school age academy that works with children year-round on reading and STEM activities. On top of all of what the Urban League does, Westbrook sees an early 1990’s version of himself in each of those children he saw today.

“I’m one of them. I’m a human being just like they are. I was one of those kids,” said Westbrook. “If they get that feeling, and they feel like ‘Russell is normal just like us,’ they can do and achieve and do whatever they want to do in life.”

“Giving back is the most important thing. I was taught that growing up,” said Westbrook. “That’s the most important part about life is helping other people and finding ways to impact other people.”