Why Not? Give Back with Bowling

Everyone else traded in their kicks for some slick-soled red, white, and blue shoes. Steven Adams opted to stay in his trademark Thunder flip flops. Ray Felton tested out a couple options then delivered a laser beam right down the middle of the lane, while just feet away Paul George tried the spin technique.

With his son Noah on his hip, Russell Westbrook looked on from the far lane at the bowling alley, taking in the scene at his 9th Annual Why Not? Bowl - his yearly charity event that helps raise money to support the Why Not? Foundation and it’s various projects.

“(Noah’s) almost getting there,” Westbrook grinned. “Two more years he’ll be a professional.”

Westbrook’s Foundation, founded in 2012, is committed to uplifting local communities and inspiring children to reach success and never give up in the face of adversity and has launched 39 Russell’s Reading Rooms in schools throughout Oklahoma and Los Angeles, as well as providing books for children to take home to build their own libraries.

Westbrook’s focus on education is one of the core pillars of the Why Not? Foundation because his own education up through high school and at UCLA was vital to his position now in the NBA.

“Being able to impact people, that’s the whole thing. You gotta find a way to impact each person, kid, whoever it is, each and every day,” said Westbrook. “I’m able to see kids outside of the school come and talk to me about the Reading Rooms.”

While many of the families who attended and supported Westbrook’s event on Thursday are from Oklahoma, some traveled from elsewhere throughout the country to show how they feel about the Thunder point guard and his mission. The event also doubled as a great chance for some team bonding, as all of Westbrook’s teammates and other Thunder staffers were there on the lanes and in the gallery.

This late in the season, teammates have spent countless hours together but these Thunder players still enjoy being with one another no matter the occasion.

Jerami Grant and Terrance Ferguson bowled together, Hamidou Diallo bopped around and Deonte Burton spun the ball with two-way player Donte Grantham. Interacting with the families, Thunder players, including Westbrook made sure that everyone involved had a wonderful time as they celebrated a the All-Star point guard’s wonderful cause.

“It’s good to get all the guys to come out and support,” Westbrook said. “Bowling is something fun and family oriented to get everybody out."