Thunder Fights Hunger with Food Bank Visit

Carts full of packaged food were bustled in from the warehouse into the sorting room. Assembly lines sprung up spontaneously, with hands flying everywhere to take a task. Boxes were unfurled, snacks were separated from crackers and boxes were filled to the brim, labeled and stacked. In the span of 30 seconds, five boxes of food were ready to go. The carts kept coming.

Some of the food bins were so deep, an average-sized person’s arms couldn’t reach the bottom. Fortunately, there were 13 extra sets of over-sized limbs in the building to snag the loose extras. On Tuesday afternoon, Thunder players, coaches and the organization’s entire staff spent the afternoon at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to prepare food for distribution. From Russell Westbrook to Steven Adams to Deonte Burton, each player did their part to help assemble and organize the food that couldn’t get to people on time if not for volunteers.

Watch: Thunder, Food Bank Team Up

Players filtered in with coaches and staff at every part of the proceedings, as other seconds featured bagging food while others measured and counted. In all, the Thunder put together 15,000 pounds of food, which will generate enough food for 18,000 meals for fellow Oklahomans who utilize the Food Bank’s services. Many of the patrons of the Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors on fixed incomes and working families that are struggling to make ends meet.

The Food Bank serves over 1,000 Oklahomans in the metro area who need one vital thing every day to survive: nourishment. For the Thunder, whose core principles include community, giving back to such a special and crucial organization is a fulfillment of the mission statement.