Behind the Scenes: Thunder Media Day 2018

Story and Photography by Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com

O nly 22 more days left before Thunder Basketball roars back to action on Oct. 16. That day cannot come soon enough for OKC fans aching for the season-long thrills and excitement waiting for them.

The team’s 11th regular season campaign inched closer with Monday’s Media Day. From hearty hand slaps to playful banter, teammates new and familiar came together with all smiles like the first day of school.

There was no shortage of cameras and microphones for this friendly reunion as players, team staffers and media members reacquaint themselves and their surroundings after a summer respite. The get-to-know-you-again session featured plenty of photo shoots and fun throughout the day.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look from this year's Thunder Media Day.



View this post on Instagram


lights, camera, action. #ThunderMediaDay

A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on

Inside Chesapeake Energy Arena

11:00 A.M. The calm before the storm inside Chesapeake Energy Arena hours before the annual media frenzy begins.

Paul George
12:30 A.M. Media Day starts as Paul George makes his way through the halls.

“It's good to have everybody back and to see everyone's faces again.”

Andre Roberson

Raymond Felton
1:10 P.M. Raymond Felton greets a young reporter before his interview.

“Being able to put on this jersey again is a blessing.”

Raymond Felton

Dennis Schroder and Jerami Grant
1:45 P.M. Teammates Dennis Schroder and Jerami Grant shake hands.

Terrance Ferguson

1:50 P.M. Terrance Ferguson checks in at the Social Media station.

Alex Abrines

2:30 P.M. Alex Abrines tries to find his superhero in the Digital Media Station.

“We're having fun with these stations. It's always good to have fun.”

Alex Abrines

Russell Westbrook
3 P.M. Russell Westbrook works with celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart.

Russell Westbrook

The Brodie in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 PE (player exclusive)

Patrick Patterson

“All of us are back together again. We're ready to get back on the court.”

Patrick Patterson


We're Back! Thunder Media Day 2018




Tags

1/