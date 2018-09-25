O nly 22 more days left before Thunder Basketball roars back to action on Oct. 16. That day cannot come soon enough for OKC fans aching for the season-long thrills and excitement waiting for them.

The team’s 11th regular season campaign inched closer with Monday’s Media Day. From hearty hand slaps to playful banter, teammates new and familiar came together with all smiles like the first day of school.

There was no shortage of cameras and microphones for this friendly reunion as players, team staffers and media members reacquaint themselves and their surroundings after a summer respite. The get-to-know-you-again session featured plenty of photo shoots and fun throughout the day.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look from this year's Thunder Media Day.