Welcome to All-Star Weekend 2018!

LOS ANGELES – The 12 collective trips to the All-Star Game means that Russell Westbrook and Paul George know the ropes, but the feeling of honor to be showcased alongside the NBA’s best and brightest certainly doesn’t get stale.

The 2018 All-Star Weekend is Westbrook’s 7th and George’s 5th opportunity to go toe to toe against the other 22 All-Stars from around the league, and even with the new format, they’ll be teammates with Team LeBron in the big game on Sunday night.

In the buildup to that showcase game, however, we’ll have full coverage here at okcthunder.com of all of Westbrook and George’s activities throughout the weekend.

Watch: Scene Setter

On Saturday morning the duo will participate in Team LeBron practice, with the other members that LeBron James selected in this new pickup game style format. After practice there will be media availability and the media circuit, where Westbrook and George will interact with press outlets that travel in from across the globe to cover the weekend.

Later that afternoon there will be promotional appearances for the guys before both head to the Staples Center for All-Star Saturday Night, where George will be competing in the 3-point contest for the second time in his career. He disclosed that he’s been practicing, and that he knows where he’s going to put the money balls, but is keeping that a secret for now.

“I’m excited to be in the 3-point contest and to give the fans a show,” George grinned.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





On Sunday it’ll be all about the big game as the players head over early for photos, rehearsals and warmups and get ready for tip off at 7 p.m. CT on TNT. Both Westbrook and George are thrilled to play and compete, and also to represent Oklahoma City and the Thunder organization on an worldwide stage.

“Needless to say, I’m happy for this to be my fifth and to go alongside Russ and be a part of this franchise to hold it down for the Thunder,” George said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Stay here at okcthunder.com for everything you need to know about the weekend!