Welcome to All-Star 2019!

CHARLOTTE – After playing in the final NBA game before the All-Star Break on Thursday night, the trio of Thunder players who will represent Oklahoma City in Charlotte this year will hit the ground running on Friday to kick off the festivities. This year, Russell Westbrook (8-time All-Star) and Paul George (6-time All-Star) will be playing for Team Giannis in the big showcase game on Sunday, while rookie Hamidou Diallo will be competing in the dunk contest on All-Star Saturday night. In between, there’s plenty of other activities, and okcthunder.com will be on the scene for all of them.

Here’s the rundown (all times Central):

Friday Feb. 15

11:15 am –Diallo goes through the All-Star Media Circuit, where he’ll give interviews, take photographs and get an immediate introduction to what All-Star Weekend holds.

1:00pm – Diallo participates in the NBA Caress Day of Service

4:30pm – Westbrook will be participating in the Haddad Fashion Show (be sure to check into the Thunder’s social media accounts for this one)

Saturday Feb. 16

8:30am – Diallo and the other All-Star Saturday Night participants will have media availability, giving outlets around the globe the opportunity to learn more about the Thunder rookie

9:00am – George and Westbrook hold media availability along with their Team Giannis teammates

11:05am – George, Westbrook and their Team Giannis teammates participate in All-Star practice, where the team is assembled on the court for the first time

6:30pm – George and Westbrook participate in an NBA social responsibility activation

6:30pm – Diallo and the other Dunk Contest participants take photos and then get ready for the competition!

8:38pm – Slam Dunk contest begins, with Diallo competing against Miles Bridges, Dennis Smith, Jr. and John Collins

Sunday Feb. 17

4:45pm – George and Westbrook meet with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Player’s Association executive director, Michele Roberts

5:10pm – Team Giannis goes through introduction rehearsals, takes photos and gets warmed up

7:00pm – All-Star Game Begins!

---

There may be some more surprises along the way, so be sure to check in to okcthunder.com for full coverage all weekend long!