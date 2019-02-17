All-Star 2019: Saturday Recap – Media Frenzy, Practice and Dunk Contest

CHARLOTTE --

Update! 4:00 pm: After media availability concluded in the morning, George and Westbrook went back to the locker rooms, donned some All-Star gear and took photos with family. Then it was time for practice.

While not exactly a rigorous spectacle, the All-Star practice was a chance for the players from Team Giannis to hit the court together for the first time and get a little light shooting and warmup in before the big game on Sunday. Both Thunder players gave interviews on the court for the fans to hear, as George and Westbrook jerseys could be seen scattered throughout the arena.

Immediately upon the conclusion of practice, both George and Westbrook went over to a Nike House of Hoops pop up shop near the Spectrum Center to drop in on some unsuspecting high school basketball teams. They went through a few activations to show off some of their new shoes and sat down for a joint interview that produced some high praise for one another.

“P has been playing at an extremely high level. We just want to keep it going,” said Westbrook of George.

“(Russ) can dictate and make the game do what he wants it to do,” said George, returning the compliment. “We play well off of each other.”

When the Nike event wrapped up, Westbrook was off to the next stop, a Mountain Dew event with a live audience awaiting his arrival. Once on stage, Westbrook and his younger brother Ray played a few games, entertained the crowd and brought their brotherly charm to the Queen City.

---

11:00 a.m.: “Bito!” shouted a familiar voice in the crowded sea of people that surrounded Paul George’s podium inside Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday morning. Derailing an answer he was giving, George flashed a wide smile, his eyes lit up and he poked his head up to see above the throng of media members to respond to the call. “Bito!” George responded, tracking Russell Westbrook as he sliced through the crowd, sunglasses on and en route to his own podium.

Saturday morning at All-Star is perhaps the biggest NBA media convention of the entire year, with outlets from all over the globe coming in to pepper players with a variety of questions. From X’s and O’s talk to offseason chatter to silly personal questions, George and Westbrook have been through that ringer before, but today was rookie Hamidou Diallo’s first crack at it. Like he has with all the hoopla that surrounds All-Star Weekend and the dunk contest he’ll compete in tonight, the 20-year-old rookie handled it all like a champ.

“It’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun. For me to come out here and just be here, representing Oklahoma City, representing New York City is an honor,” said Diallo. “I would say my first time it’s more just getting the hang of things and just happy to be here.”

“Everybody on my team wants to see me win, same as I would want to see them win,” Diallo added. “They’re just happy I’m in it and they’re just supporting me and they just can’t wait for me to go out there and do what I do.”

Hami on tonight’s dunk contest. “I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. Can’t wait to showcase them.” pic.twitter.com/Q34Xk7FwWC — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 16, 2019

While Diallo and his teammates are hoping he’ll come away with a Slam Dunk trophy, there’s already been buzz this season about George being a leading candidate for the NBA’s MVP trophy. The dynamic forward might be able to add to his career-best season if he comes away with an All-Star Game MVP trophy too. Westbrook, a two-time All-Star MVP, has seen the way George has impacted the Thunder all year, and both players know there’s a bit of a feeling out process that happens early in the game that determines whose star shines brightest on Sunday night.

“(George) has been spectacular just finding ways to make the game easy for all of us,” noted Westbrook. “He competes at a high level on both ends, defending, scoring and putting us in a position to win games.”

“It’s really to have fun, to see how the first couple shots go,” said George. “If it feels like it’s your night, you go for it.”

Over the past couple decades the All-Star Game has been much more of a shootout and layup line than a defensive battle, but with the competitive streak that both Westbrook and George will bring to Team Giannis, the Thunder duo is hoping for a more tenacious battle. Other stars might not bring it to the aggressive level that Westbrook and George will, but these Thunder guys only know one way to play.

“Honestly, it don’t really matter to me,” Westbrook quipped. “I’m going to go out there and compete and that’s it.”

“I’m all for having a good game. I’m all for playing defense,” George added. “I’m all for really giving the fans a show and having them have something to really cheer for as opposed to just seeing us dunk. They’ve seen us do that hundreds of times. I’m all for it to try and take it to a competitive level.”

Both George and Westbrook also have their families here with them in Charlotte to enjoy the All-Star festivities. On Friday, Westbrook and his son Noah strutted down the catwalk at a youth fashion show and Noah even made an appearance at media availability today as well. As the Thunder duo squares off against the best of the world’s very best on Sunday night, their families will be in attendance as well.

“It’s always special,” said Westbrook. “My family is always with me so every time I get an opportunity to be able to bring my family and they can enjoy All-Star Weekend, it’s always great.”

“It’s awesome to have my kids, my niece, my nephews here to be a part of this. They love basketball,” George echoed. “My parents get to see familiar faces. They get to be around legends that they’ve watched. I think it’s just dope that I get to share this with them. I never take this for granted. It’s always fun being an All-Star.”