All-Star 2019: Friday Recap - Diallo Makes the Rounds, Westbrook Catwalks

CHARLOTTE – Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Hamidou Diallo all arrived in Charlotte on Friday, and it’s no surprise that it was the energetic 20-year-old rookie who hit the ground running.

The first stop was the NBA media circuit, where Diallo posed for official photos in front of a variety of backdrops, held some props and lounged in a massive “king” chair. Diallo did some interviews, including one with NBA Radio, and when asked who his top starting five in the NBA was, he answered easily – the Thunder.

From there, Diallo was off to take part in an NBA Cares event, this one a Jr. NBA clinic where youth were able to get some hands on experience with the tutelage of guys like Diallo, Joel Embiid and Kawhi Leonard.

Watch: Day 1 With Diallo

“I talked to them to tell them what it takes. I was once one of those kids and I never really had somebody that did that for me,” said Diallo. “That could maybe make one of them be an NBA player one day or a WNBA player.”

“I’m real big on the community and I just feel like more guys in the league are big on going back to their communities and showing the kids that were once us that it’s possible,” Diallo continued.

After that, Diallo’s final stop was at the Spectrum Center, the site of Saturday night’s festivities where he will compete in the AT&T Dunk Contest. Though exactly which dunks he’ll do remains a secret, Diallo was able to get into a bit of a rhythm and try out some of the high-flying act that he’ll put on tomorrow night for Thunder and NBA fans around the world to enjoy.

“I had a great practice. I feel real good about the dunk contest,” said Diallo. “I got some cool things going and I can’t wait for you guys to see it tomorrow.”

---

The Fashion King and Prince

As Diallo was finishing up his day, Russell Westbrook was emerging from a black sprinter van. After first poking his head out to make sure the step down was safe, Westbrook scooped up his son Noah and they walked hand-in-hand into the Rookie USA Fashion Show. With Charlotte Hornets COO Fred Whitfield, NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles serving as emcees, Westbrook and his son became a part of the show, capping the night in the finale.

Kids strutted the catwalk to show off new gear from brands like Nike, Levi’s and Converse, but when it was Jordan Brand’s turn, Russell and Noah slinked back behind the stage and made an appearance that got the crowd into it. Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” bumped from the speakers as they emerged. Wearing a navy track suit, Russell guided Noah down the catwalk as the younger Westbrook donned a new Jordan Brand x Why Not? Collaboration t-shirt, giving the patrons and fans a fashion-forward father-son combo.