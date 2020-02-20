The Thunder’s All-Star Emcee

The Thunder’s All-Star EmceeMalcolm Tubbs always knew he wanted to work with a microphone, but never imagined how far that mic would take him.
By Paris Lawson | Digital Content Reporter | mailbag@okcthunder.com
In 2014, Tubbs was a student at the University of Central Oklahoma and worked part-time waiting tables. Six years later, he is standing in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, hosting the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game during the 2020 All-Star Weekend.
The Thunder emcee’s journey from 20-year-old server to NBA All-Star host began with a favor and a wrinkled, mustard-stained T-shirt.
Tubbs heard from a friend about the Thunder auditions for its game-night entertainment group, the Storm Chasers. The group serves as the interactive hype team throughout home games. At the time, Tubbs was studying radio and television broadcasting with the hopes of one day being an on-air talent. However, the future of waiting tables didn’t include a microphone.
“I kind of knew that I wanted to be in front of a microphone in some capacity, but none of my jobs were leading to it at the time,” he said.
Photo by Jacob Eischen | OKC Thunder
On a whim and partly as a favor to the friend who was too nervous to audition alone, Tubbs grabbed the only Thunder shirt he had ¬– a crumpled grey T-shirt with a massive mustard stain through the Thunder logo -- and tested his luck for a Storm Chaser spot.
His lively personality and spritely character easily landed him the spot as a Storm Chaser, but also made a different impression on the NBA team’s Events and Entertainment department. Instead of being a member of the hype team, they thought Tubbs had the makings of an arena emcee.
Photo by Jacob Eischen | OKC Thunder
They were right. Tubbs went on to host every Thunder home game for the next six seasons; he also landed a position as a feature reporter for FOX 25 news, his current day job. Even still, the thought of hosting on the national stage was beyond his imagination.
That is, until the Thunder’s annual employee holiday event in December. While hosting the event at a local bowling alley, Tubbs’ boss asked to take his microphone for a moment. Immediately, Tubbs was on alert; nobody takes his mic.
His suspicion subsided when John Leach, the team’s Director of Events and Entertainment, announced that Tubbs would be joining Rumble the Bison and the Thunder’s in-house production team in Chicago to work All-Star weekend.
“I was floored,” Tubbs admitted. “My jaw was literally on the ground.”
Photo by Jacob Eischen | OKC Thunder
For me to go out here every night and be myself, to do what I do and have fun, it’s the best.
Fighting off tears, Tubbs ran to the bathroom where he immediately phoned his mom. He would be representing the Thunder on basketball’s biggest stage.
“I would like to think I’m an opportunist and whenever a really cool opportunity comes up, I want to take it and just see where it goes from there,” he said. “But to say I would be hosting the celebrity All-Star game alongside some of the most talented people in the world, I would never have imagined that.”
Just like any other Thunder home game, Tubbs guided the celebrities and the thousands of fans in the arena through whimsical festivities during the breaks in the game. However, instead of randomly selected Thunder fans, the contestants were national celebrities and instead of limiting the scene exclusively to the fans in the arena, Tubbs was broadcasted live on national television for millions of viewers watching at home.
“Seeing these celebrities who I see on TV all the time, I was a little starstruck. I was trying to keep it together, but also carry them through this game that I would carry our fans through in a similar game,” he said. “Treating them just like regular fans, regular players, but of course they’re celebrities, they’re All-Stars, so just trying to stay cool, calm and collected in the moment but also having a blast.”
Our fam @rumblethebison and @malcolmfox25 out here leading the fun & games at the #NBAAllStar Celebrity Game! pic.twitter.com/ZpqnmSs3gC— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 15, 2020
Tubbs finished the game on basketball’s biggest stage without a hitch.
Only a select few NBA emcees make it to the All-Star stage each year. Out of the 30 in-game masters of ceremony, only six were chosen to represent their teams in Chicago. Among them was the Thunder’s trusty and charismatic host of six seasons.
“It’s so humbling,” said Tubbs. “Just saying that I’m a part of that All-Star group for 2020 is amazing, mind-blowing.”
Tubbs’ weekend was filled with activity. In addition to the Celebrity All-Star game, he also hosted the USA Women’s National team practice and All-Star practice during his long weekend in Chicago.
“The energy was insane, of course,” he said of the celebrity game. “Take playoff game and multiply it by 10 and that’s what you get with All-Star.”
From a 20-year-old college student waiting tables part-time to an All-Star caliber NBA emcee, the weight and significance of it all still doesn’t escape Tubbs. During each Thunder home game, Tubbs’ energy never wavers. It’s not just a job that he takes seriously, but one that he loves.
“It’s the best feeling in the world. I can’t compare it to anything else, so for me to be able to go out here every night and be myself, to do what I do and have fun, it’s the best,” Tubbs said as he beamed with pride. “Nothing else compares, seriously. It’s the best thing on the planet. Hopefully, no one else takes my job because I would do this until I’m 100 years old.”
