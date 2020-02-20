The Thunder’s All-Star Emcee

Tubbs finished the game on basketball’s biggest stage without a hitch.



Only a select few NBA emcees make it to the All-Star stage each year. Out of the 30 in-game masters of ceremony, only six were chosen to represent their teams in Chicago. Among them was the Thunder’s trusty and charismatic host of six seasons.



“It’s so humbling,” said Tubbs. “Just saying that I’m a part of that All-Star group for 2020 is amazing, mind-blowing.”



Tubbs’ weekend was filled with activity. In addition to the Celebrity All-Star game, he also hosted the USA Women’s National team practice and All-Star practice during his long weekend in Chicago.



“The energy was insane, of course,” he said of the celebrity game. “Take playoff game and multiply it by 10 and that’s what you get with All-Star.”



From a 20-year-old college student waiting tables part-time to an All-Star caliber NBA emcee, the weight and significance of it all still doesn’t escape Tubbs. During each Thunder home game, Tubbs’ energy never wavers. It’s not just a job that he takes seriously, but one that he loves.



“It’s the best feeling in the world. I can’t compare it to anything else, so for me to be able to go out here every night and be myself, to do what I do and have fun, it’s the best,” Tubbs said as he beamed with pride. “Nothing else compares, seriously. It’s the best thing on the planet. Hopefully, no one else takes my job because I would do this until I’m 100 years old.”