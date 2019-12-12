Ahead of the Pass

“That’s where we talk about communication and talking,” Paul noted. “Even though I can make reads and all that, that doesn’t mean I don’t want to hear it. Let me know when you’re open.”



The dagger sealed the win. Paul had passed up a good shot for a great shot, and Thunder fans at Chesapeake Energy Arena went home happy because of it.



“We believe in him 100 percent,” Ferguson said. “When he’s out there, he is a general for all of us. He’s making calls, always talking, telling guys where to go, facilitating, and getting the guys open shots.”



Every night, Paul goes home and watches more basketball. Like a financial analyst checking his stocks app, Paul is constantly monitoring scores around the league. He’s sitting down to analyze how teams are defending and what new creative concepts they’re utilizing on offense. According to Paul, film study has meant “everything” to his NBA career.



“Experience is the best teacher, the best tool. But watching film is studying,” he said. “So even when we’re not at the gym, when games come on and I’m at home at night, this is my way of studying and learning people’s tendencies and what plays teams like to run.”



That’s the type of example he’s provided to this young Thunder squad, with nine players on the roster with two or fewer prior years of NBA experience. One of them is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 6-foot-6 point guard prodigy who is the inverse of Paul in so many ways – from height and length to age and demeanor. Yet the language of the assist translates. Paul has helped Gilgeous-Alexander show marked improvement as a facilitator even less than a third of the way into his second NBA season.



“(Paul) helps me through everything. Things on the court, off the court, every day,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Whether it be manipulating a play or a pick and roll in the game or showing me things outside the game.”



Paul doesn’t just set up his teammates for open shots, he sets them up for long-term success, too.