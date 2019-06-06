ABDEL NADER WORKS ON EXPANDING HIS GAME

Nick Gallo: What's your normal day like in the summer?

Abdel Nader: I usually wake up around 7 a.m. My dog wakes me up and licks my face. I take him on a little jog and get my body going for a nice, long walk. Then, I come to the gym at 8:15 and get a good breakfast. Start training at 9. Usually, I start in the weight room or sometimes I start on the court depending on what I want to achieve that day or my goal is for that day. Start with a light little warmup. My lifts this week have been two-hour lifts every day. We were outside in the sand, using the pool doing movement stuff, then come in the weight room building strength, then doing some ladder stuff at the end with a little more agility. Then I go on the court, and now I switch my whole mindset to skill work and developing and imagining how I'm going to translate the stuff that I'm working on with the coaching staff to an actual game in live play.

NG: What kind of dog do you have?

Nader: Rhodesian Ridgeback. His name is Cade.

NG: What did you have for breakfast this morning?

Nader: I had an egg white omelette with asparagus and broccoli.

NG: It's not pancakes or bacon.

Nader: It's not a fun breakfast. No grains (laughs).

NG: So when you're out in the sandpit and in the pool, what workouts are you doing?

Nader: We'll do one-legged balances to pushing off one leg and slides trying to build quickness and twitch muscles doing straight jumps vertically, running, running up the hill and running in the pool. Things that will translate on the court. You'll notice the effects and the increase in strength and speed.

NG: What do you do in the weight room?

Nader: We're really focused on strengthening my hamstrings and my glutes to help me move better. Deceleration is a big thing for me. I'm great building speed but not slowing down.