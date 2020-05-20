A Global Game

Back in the 1980’s, long-time NBA head coach Mike D’Antoni had abandoned a playing career in the United States, opting instead to play in one of the chicest urban metros of Europe – Milan. Alongside D’Antoni at Olimpia Milano was a lockdown defender who rebounded and did the dirty work on the defensive side of the ball against players like Jelly Bean Bryant, Kobe’s father. His name was Vittorio Gallinari. Two decades later, Vittorio’s teenage son Danilo was racking up visits from NBA scouts for his performance on the court, but with a different skill set than his father’s. With a silky-smooth jump shot, a knack for scoring and a craftiness well beyond his age, Vittorio’s son was an offensive prodigy. Danilo, while playing for the same Olympia Milano club as his father, won the Italian League MVP in 2008 at just 19 years old. Starting back in 2004, Danilo played professionally for clubs close to his hometown of Sant’Angelo Lodgiano. After winning the EuroLeague’s Rising Star award, Danilo traded in his local landmarks like Castello Morando Bolognini and Basilica di S. Antonio Abate for the Empire State Building and Central Park. He left Vittorio, his mother Marilisa and his brother Federico back in Italy, though he still talks to his younger sibling every day. Danilo was drafted 6th overall in 2008 to the New York Knicks and played there until 2011 when he was traded to the Denver Nuggets in a deal for Carmelo Anthony. He played briefly for his Milanese team while waiting for the 2011-12 NBA season to begin in December and has remained a crucial member of the Italian National Team, appearing in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. After signing with the LA Clippers in 2017 and helping to fuel a surprising 2019 Playoff appearance, Danilo came to OKC along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a haul of draft picks last summer. With Danilo in Oklahoma City and Federico playing for NAIA Rochester University in Michigan, the Gallinari family is spread out not just across the Atlantic but within the United States as well.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER





In the summer of 1992, Charmaine Gilgeous was 4,000 miles away from her native country – the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda. It was her speed that brought her to Barcelona for the 1992 Summer Olympics, where at age 21 she competed in the 400-meter dash.



Nearly three decades later, her son Shai, at age 21, is shining for the Thunder. Not many kids can say that their mom was an Olympic athlete, but Shai and Charmaine have never been too talkative about that part of the family pedigree. Humility is the foundation of the family. That steadiness has guided Shai through a winding path to NBA stardom.



He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, a 50-minute drive from downtown Toronto. Despite the athleticism gifted to him at birth, it wasn’t pre-ordained that Shai would take his place in line with the collection of now 22 Canadian players competing at the NBA level. For Shai, becoming the next Andrew Wiggins or Jamal Murray took growing into his 6-foot-6 frame, refining his handles, rounding out his diet and committing to film study.



Under the tutelage of his father, Vaughn Alexander, Shai learned the fundamentals of the game. His flair for footwork, floaters and fall-away jumpers all arrived early. Shai stayed in Ontario for his first two years of high school before packing up for prep school in Chattanooga, Tennessee alongside his cousin, and now New Orleans Pelicans guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Shai and Nickeil are less than two months apart in age and were roommates in Tennessee before parting ways in the summer of 2017 to go off to college.



Shai continued his journey at Kentucky where he surged at the end of his freshman year, becoming a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Shai joined the Thunder in July 2019 and has been one of the most improved players in the NBA this year. Providing Thunder fans with a stream of bold walk-in outfits and playful jokes with Chris Paul, Shai also dances on TikTok with teammate Darius Bazley, watches the OKC Blue play and embraces his role as an emerging leader for OKC.