A GLIMMER OF HOPE

“It's like a vicious cycle, the grief cycle. You just can't get out of it … this can be so overwhelming because we're I've been the recipient of others trying to prepare for this moment, it's now on my shoulders to prepare my children for the same things. I'm glad to see that there is some action that seems to be moving in a positive direction, but it does not ease that burden of knowing that I need to prepare my children for this. It's tough. It's really tough.”

Michael Ashton, Thunder physical trainer and therapist and is the father of two: Sariah, 2, and Amari, who is 2 weeks old.



