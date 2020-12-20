2020 Preseason Takeaways

Training camp and the preseason came and went in a span of 18 days, with three exhibition tune-ups in place to prepare for the 2020-21 regular season. Before the Thunder moves forward to games that will count in the standings with Wednesday’s regular season-opener in Houston against the Rockets, it will look at some of the key factors on display during the preseason. The Thunder went 1-2 and were able to develop some early chemistry on a roster full of new players as it continued to layer in game settings on top of each day’s work in practice.





Ticking Forward Each Day

At the outset of training camp, Head Coach Mark Daigneault was crystal clear that this Thunder team and its players would not be skipping any steps when it comes to the development process that was mapped out ahead of the season. That’s held firm, as players have taken lessons from each outing and made incremental improvements from the first matchup down in San Antonio through Friday’s preseason finale against Chicago. There are still tons of strides to be made, but whether it’s bearing down in pick-and-roll defense, getting back in transition or creating advantages with ball movement, the Thunder got better between the start of December to now.

No Excuses, Only Gratitude

This year’s abbreviated offseason for the league meant no Summer League or offseason open-gyms for players to get acclimated to their new environments and teams. For a young team like the Thunder, the lack of touch points leading up to the preseason could have been cause for complaints or excuses. This, however, hasn’t been the case. The team as well as Coach Daigneault have approached this unique season with genuine appreciation to be able to safely play thanks to a hardworking and adaptable staff working behind the scenes to make it all possible. For that reason, there’s added motivation for this group to make the most out of every chance they have to be on the floor in such uncertain circumstances. Not just out of necessity, but out of gratitude.

Tempo Leads to Offensive Rhythm

When the Thunder was at its best offensively during preseason, it was playing with pace and tempo. In the preseason finale against Chicago, playing fast led to an early 15-2 run and a feeling of rhythm on the offensive end. In its first exhibition against San Antonio, the tempo played a key role in the Thunder generating quality looks for shooters on the perimeter and cashing in 17 3-pointers on 43-percent shooting. Grabbing a defensive rebound and immediately surging into transition, or even quickly moving the ball in the half court to keep the defense in a scramble with all be fast-paced offensive tactics that the Thunder will look to carry over into the regular season.

Position-less Basketball

Whether it was rookie 7-footer Aleksej Pokuševski or veteran center Al Horford, Thunder big men spent the preseason grabbing defensive rebounds and started pushing the ball up the floor in transition. All five players on the floor are being relied upon to initiate offense, creating a balanced, position-less dynamic that will prevent opponents from loading up on one single player. Some players, like Hamidou Diallo, have been thrust into a variety of roles and locations on a single possession. The third-year guard has been used as a screener, a finisher at the dunker spot, a slasher who catches the ball with a head of steam on the wing and even as a primary ball-handler.