2018 NBA Draft: What Thunder Fans Need to Know

As a part of honoring 10 years in Oklahoma City, the Thunder spent the 2017-18 commemorating specific portions of the season. Now, in late June, there’s only one major event left before the Thunder turns the page on year 10 – the NBA Draft. Over the first nine seasons in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has officially made 17 draft selections, while also acquiring or sending away selections through trades.

Last season, the Thunder had the 21st overall pick and selected guard Terrance Ferguson, who displayed his prodigious athletic gifts and a competitive streak in his rookie year. This season, the Thunder does not have a first round pick, but has two second round selections at #53 and #57.

Regardless of where the Thunder picks in the draft, General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti and his staff are hyper vigilant in their scouting and assessment process throughout the year in order to be prepared for the unpredictability of draft night. The Draft has always been a vital component of the Thunder's team-building efforts, and Thursday's event will be no different. Ultimately, the Thunder’s front office aims to make the best decisions possible for the betterment of the team, capitalizing on the yearly opportunity to improve the club with the addition of young talent.

2018 NBA Draft Information

Date: Thursday June 21, 2018

Time: 6:00pm CT

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN

Thunder Selections: #53 (Round 2), #57 (Round 2)