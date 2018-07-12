NOW THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT!



From local acts to national performers, from celebrities in the crowd to new features, the Thunder pulls out all the stops to ensure its game-night experience is a visual and audio treat for fans of all ages.



MORE THAN JUST A DANCE TEAM

The Thunder Girls have seen a number of changes in 10 seasons, with an alumnae list that includes more than 100 members. The Thunder Girls, presented by Riverwind Casino, have evolved from a dance team that had less than two months to prepare for its first game in 2008 into a brand ambassador not only for the franchise, but the NBA as well. The Thunder Girls make more than 250 community appearances each season and have made 14 international appearances dating back to 2009.

Photo by OKC Thunder



STAR POWER IN THE SEATS

The buzz started early, when Country Hall of Fame artist Vince Gill attended a Thunder game in that inaugural season in his overalls. Celebrity sightings have been common in the years that followed, a long list that includes singers (Toby Keith, Jay Z, Beyonce, L’il Wayne, Kristen Chenoweth), athletes (Floyd Mayweather, Troy Aikman, Adrian Peterson), actors (Rob Lowe, Rex Linn), reality TV stars (Khloe Kardashian, Ree Drummond) and models (Kate Upton). However, one of the more memorable interactions occurred Nov. 9, 2012 when Aerosmith lead singer and then-American Idol judge Steven Tyler playfully accepted a Thunder jersey from Rumble and later joined his furry friend and tossed T-shirts into the crowd.

Photos by OKC Thunder



A SHOW WITHIN THE SHOW

By now, you know the halftime acts by name and can describe their performances – Red Panda flipping bowls upon head while riding a unicycle; Quick Change mystifying on-lookers with rapid-fire costume changes during their dance routines; Peter Rabbit bringing to life his plastic buckets using drum sticks; the congo line and acrobatics performed by the Olate Dogs. In Season 10, a familiar face took hold of the halftime spotlight and didn’t let go. Darcy Lynne, the 13-year-old Oklahoma City ventriloquist who in September won NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” brought her puppets and talent to Chesapeake Energy Arena on opening night and wowed the sold-out crowd, most of whom stayed in their seats for the anticipated performance.

Photo by Jimmy Do/OKC Thunder

Photo by Jimmy Do/OKC Thunder

Photo by OKC Thunder

Photo by Jimmy Do/OKC Thunder



NO ORDINARY NATIONAL ANTHEM

The national anthem is an integral part of sports, typically offering up-and-coming artists a chance to showcase their talents in an arena setting. As the games grow in stature – particularly in the playoffs – so does the resume of the performer. The Thunder list includes Tony Award winner Kristen Chenoweth, pop legends Hanson and Grammy Award winner Sandi Patty.

Photo by OKC Thunder



MASCOT MANIA HIGH ON HIJINKS

Mascot Mania weekends have been a February fixture since 2010, the year after Rumble made his memorable debut. Our lovable bison has a lot of furry friends around the league and calls on them annually to join him in Oklahoma City for a almost-anything-goes weekend that includes a game night filled with stunts, skits and hilarity as well as a Breakfast with Rumble event the following morning.

Photo by Brooke Blackwood/OKC Thunder



WHAT’S THAT BUZZ IN THE RAFTERS?

The official name is the Tesla coil, a feature developed in 1891 with the ability to wirelessly transmit electricity. The Thunder introduced two giant Tesla coils designed in the shape of the team’s logo before the first home game of the 2014-15 season and the reaction was immediate. Moments before player introductions, with the lights out, the coils dramatically produce high-voltage, low-current, high frequency alternating-current electricity to enhance an already amped-up environment.

Photo by OKC Thunder



RAIN DROPS STEAL THE SHOW

The Rain Drops dance team joined the Thunder entertainment lineup at the start of the 2009-10 season and were an instant hit with their high-energy dance routines. The Rain Drops consist of 16 girls and boys, ages 7-12, and remain a crowd favorite.

Photo by Zach Beeker/OKC Thunder



POPPING THE QUESTION AT THUNDER GAMES

Thunder games produce a number of special memories for fans, be it birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions. The games also have served as the backdrop for a number marriage proposals over the years, with 18,000-plus nervously awaiting the answer.

Photo by Zach Beeker/OKC Thunder



WELL, THAT DIDN’T GO AS PLANNED

In 10 years of scheduling entertainers for various parts of a game night, odds are likely that an act won’t go as planned. Such was the case with performers best known for their work in the late ’70s (Sugarhill Gang) and the ’80s (Tommy Tutone, you know him, “867-5309” and C & C Music Factory. We’ll just leave it at that.

Photo by OKC Thunder