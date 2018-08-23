Which Suns Player Are You?

<section><h2>What Suns Player Are You?</h2><p></p><div>Ever wonder which Suns player you had the most in common with? Find out!</div></section><section><h2>Devin Booker</h2><p></p></section><section><h3>Brandon Knight</h3></section><section><h3>T.J. Warren</h3></section><section><h3>Deandre Ayton</h3></section><section><h3>Josh Jackson</h3></section><section><h3>Marquese Chriss</h3></section><section><h3>Tyson Chandler</h3></section><section><h3>Dragan Bender</h3></section><section><h3>Elie Okobo</h3></section><section><h3>Trevor Ariza</h3></section><section><h3>Mikal Bridges</h3></section><section><h3>Shaquille Harrison</h3></section><section><h3>Troy Daniels</h3></section><section><h3>Davon Reed</h3></section><section><h2>Which Best Describes Your Game?</h2></section><section><h3>What's Your Favorite College Conference</h3></section><section><h3>What Position Do You Play?</h3></section><section><h3>What's Your Scoring Style?</h3></section><section><h3>What Region Are You From?</h3></section><section><h3>What's Your Age?</h3></section><section><h3>How Tall Are You?</h3></section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle