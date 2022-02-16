The Phoenix Suns compete at their highest level every night and let their hard work do the talking. That foundational principle serves as a cornerstone to the defending Western Conference Champions led by head coach Monty Williams.

The late statesman Benjamin Franklin captured that sentiment in 1737 when he wrote, “Words may show a man’s wit but actions his meaning.”

Monty’s take on the phrase, “Well done is better than well said,” was abbreviated to WD>WS and was first embroidered on a hat given to the entire Suns' roster at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Before Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the quotable coach said, “WD>WS is something that we adopted as a team as one of our goofy sayings early in the year. We talk a lot as coaches. At the same time, we want our guys to hoop, play, and be doers. That means production on the floor while also being a good teammate and respecting the game. We feel like it's served us well.”

Now fans can wear WD>WS with pride. Hats are available at the Team Shop at Footprint Center and online at Shop.SunsCharities.org. Monty is more than a coach. He is an incredible mentor, husband, father, and Phoenix community advocate. Monty requested that proceeds from every hat sold benefit organizations providing pediatric cancer support and research. Every hat sold will benefit organizations like local Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where one of Monty's own children received care throughout 2021.

The Suns host the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center at 7 p.m. for their final home game before Coach Monty, his staff, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul depart for Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. With every hat sold, change happens. Your action. Our change.