Unprecedented Year

Monty Williams had not thought about the coincidental scheduling symmetry. That the Suns will open the second half of the season at Portland Thursday, the same place they played nearly a year ago to the day — the night before the NBA suspended its season and life as we knew it changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I mean, look at me,” said the Suns’ coach, referring to the mask covering much of his face while conducting yet another interview session over Zoom. “ … It’s been an interesting year for us. A hard year for so many. I think about that a lot, how many people have been affected. I look at the numbers of people that have passed away, how many families have changed because of this deal.

“I also think about how basketball can bring some joy to people, and that’s where my mind goes. I hope our fans and the fans of the NBA are enjoying the product that we’re putting on the floor.”

Indeed, the Suns have brought pride to The Valley during a trying calendar year.

They ripped off eight consecutive wins in the 2019-20 restart in the Orlando bubble, turning longshot playoff odds into a narrow postseason miss. They channeled that momentum into a massive offseason trade for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. They ended the season’s first half with the NBA’s second-best record, and are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The franchise’s resurgence has turned the Suns into a national feel-good story.