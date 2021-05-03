THE ULTIMATE HYPE “BEAST”

Since arriving onto the scene 31 years ago, the Phoenix Suns Gorilla, otherwise known as “GO,” has revolutionized sports mascots by consistently pushing the bounds of showmanship.

Once more, GO is defining what’s possible in the industry by becoming the first professional sports mascot in history to secure an endorsement deal inclusive of select footwear, apparel and accessories, also known as “Gorillawear.”

Teaming up with Phoenix-based boutique shop Guest List, the Phoenix Suns Gorilla will soon challenge for the title of best dressed in the building, going toe-to-toe with the drip donned by the fashion-forward Suns roster.

Guest List will outfit GO with the latest in designer clothing and highly sought-after grails to make the Hall of Fame mascot a true Hype “Beast” in every sense of the phrase. His debut look featured Bape x BCM tee and belt bag, Embellish jeans and a pair of Union Jordan 1’s. The outfit was completed with a Rolex and an assortment of custom Guest List chains – with the total value of the outfit eclipsing more than $88,000.

For Guest List, it’s an honor to call the Suns teammates — especially for such a unique and historic endeavor.

“This means so much to me. We are a part of the Valley. The players shop with us, the fans shop with us and community in the city comes in and support us.” said Guest List owner Ryan Gizinski. “For us to team up with the Suns is amazing. We lace people up with the gear they wear to games and for us to play a role in this is incredible.”

GO already garnered attention everywhere he went, thanks to his outlandish antics and status as one of sports’ iconic mascots. Now, he’ll turn heads simply by strolling into a room.

The endorsement deal comes just in time for GO to flex on opposing teams for the Suns’ remaining two regular-season home games, before the franchise opens the 2021 playoffs.

Be on the lookout for the latest on social and around the Valley as GO brings the heat on and off the court. Fans can secure fresh threads of their own at the new expansive Team Shop at Phoenix Suns Arena or by visiting Guest List at Arizona Mills Mall.

