Ty Jerome to Take on Timberwolves for Tonight’s Matchup Via NBA 2K20 Live Stream On Twitch

Last week when the sports world hit pause, the Phoenix Suns found an opportunity to give fans a virtual fix by continuing the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. In partnership with Twitch, the Suns will return to the virtual hardwood tonight to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves with Suns guard and NCAA National Champion from the University of Virginia Ty Jerome manning the controls for the team. Hoops fans are encouraged to tune-in on Twitch at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to catch all the action.

During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.