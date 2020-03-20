Tune-In to the “Sunsday” Series Premiere on Fox Sports Arizona

While the NBA is on an indefinite hiatus, the Phoenix Suns and FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, have teamed up to produce an hour of engaging content to air every Sunday evening, inclusive of behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive player access and more. Fans can catch the “Sunsday” series premiere this Sunday, March 22 at 7 p.m.

The pilot, which will feature consecutive 30-minute segments, begins with a variety of “Since ‘68” vignettes created during the team’s 50th anniversary celebration, appropriately led by the tale of the NBA Board of Governors awarding Phoenix an expansion franchise on January 22, 1968. Viewers will also hear the stories of a trio of Suns Ring of Honor Members from the team’s infancy: NBA legend Connie Hawkins, 1976 Rookie of the Year Alvan Adams and their head coach, John MacLeod. The segment will also revisit the “Sunderella Suns” improbable triumph over the Golden State Warriors in the 1976 Western Conference Finals on their way to the NBA Finals, along with Gar Heard’s fabled 'Shot Heard ‘Round the World' which sent Game 5 into triple-overtime.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., viewers will be treated to an episode of “The Outlet” podcast, hosted by Suns Digital & Content Host and FOX Sports Arizona sideline reporter Lindsey Smith, with special guest Deandre Ayton. Lindsey & DA chat about his NBA journey, progress in his second season in the league and more while partaking in a friendly game of jenga.

The Suns have also introduced a new television broadcast schedule on FOX Sports Arizona featuring select game re-airs from the 2019-20 NBA season. In an effort to satiate the Valley’s appetite for sports programming, Suns fans will have the opportunity to relive some of the most memorable games and individual efforts from this season, including Devin Booker’s 40-point outing to hand Philadelphia their first loss of the season, Deandre Ayton’s 26 point-21 rebound performance in Madison Square Garden, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 39-point explosion against Houston on his bobblehead night and more. All re-airs will be broadcast on the date and time that FOX Sports Arizona was originally slated to show a Suns game, and game broadcasts on FOX Sports Arizona will also be streamed on the free FOX Sports GO app.