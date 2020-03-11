Suns Statement on Talking Stick Resort Arena Events

Last night, the NBA and the NBA G League suspended game play for both leagues until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

We are working closely with the NBA on next steps and will provide updates to Suns fans, partners, PayPal SixthMan season ticket members and all stakeholders affected by the postponement as soon as it becomes available. We will also provide updates on concerts and shows scheduled at Talking Stick Resort Arena as information becomes available.

This is an unprecedented and fluid situation, so we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we sort through this process.