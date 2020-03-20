Keenan Allen and Tony Jefferson to Highlight Suns NBA 2K20 Live Stream

After a dominant NBA 2K20 win on Wednesday night that saw the Ty Jerome-led Phoenix Suns defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 93-63 on Twitch, the Suns will reset with a virtual hardwood matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight on Twitch at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

NFL star safety and Suns super fan Tony Jefferson will take over the controls for Phoenix and three-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers will trade hook routes for jump hooks manning the virtual Clippers.

This first-of-a-kind crossover will be one for the digital archives and sports fans around the world are encouraged visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Sunsto catch all the action.

The Phoenix Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.