PHOENIX SUNS TO CAP PAYPAL SIXTHMAN MEMBERSHIPS, FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, home to the NBA and WNBA finalist Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, is getting accustomed to setting new records and raising bars, on and off the court. Now, the Suns are setting a new standard for its PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Memberships and honoring the best fans in the NBA.

For the first time in 10 years, the Suns are going to cap season tickets at 12,100 memberships. The organization will leave the remaining 5,000 seats available for game-to-game purchases, community groups, and programs sponsored by players, Suns partners and Suns Charities.

“It was an important decision to cap membership so we can extend seating to more fans every game to cheer on their team firsthand, and experience everything the transformed Footprint Center has to offer,” said President and CEO Jason Rowley. “The Valley has really turned out for us, and we want to make sure that every fan who wants to watch the Suns play in person gets that opportunity.”

The Suns, on pace to return to the NBA playoffs in 2022, have proven to be a formidable force in the NBA and playoff contender making season ticket membership more valuable than ever before. Priority access to playoff tickets saved PayPal SixthMan members $5,500, on average, over the course of the 2021 NBA playoffs compared to average pricing paid by non-members.

“We have the best fans in the NBA, hands down. We celebrate those who have made an investment in the organization, our PayPal SixthMan members, who are here game after game and living up to their namesake, and we’re committed to making memories for those fans whose one game a year should last a lifetime,” said Kyle Pottinger, SVP of Ticket Sales and Services. “Combined, they show up loud and proud to represent the Valley at every game, making Footprint Center the most dreaded venue to visit for opposing teams.”

Less than 170 memberships remain for upper-level seating. All lower arena membership seating is sold out. A waitlist for first access to memberships has been started for club-level seating. The Suns will add tiered waitlists for lower and upper bowl seating once all 12,100 memberships have been sold. In addition to priority access to playoff ticketing, members receive discounts on the hottest gear in the NBA and exclusive events throughout the year to hear from Coach of the Year Monty Williams, Executive of the Year James Jones, All-Stars Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and the rest of the Western Conference Champions.

The decision to cap memberships was two-fold: keeping membership at a manageable level to provide existing members with the service and attention they deserve; and leaving nearly one-third of the arena open every game for loyal fans who aren’t ready to make the investment of membership, and for community programming that allows every fan to get access to games at affordable pricing.

"I’ve been saying this for a while now, ‘it’s a good time to be a Suns fan,’” said Jones. “The Footprint Center transformation not only makes for an exhilarating experience for fans and members, it translates to a home court advantage for our players. Add the state-of-the-art Verizon 5G Performance Center to our upper hand and you can start to appreciate why the benefits of membership have never been more valuable.”

Suns Legacy Partners, LLC is among sports and entertainment’s best-in-class organizations, but not because of elite basketball alone. Footprint Center’s $250M transformation has made it one of the most attractive venues in the country for hosting the world’s best concerts and shows.

The ultimate fan engagement experience begins as fans first step foot into the main pavilion surrounded by more than 8,000 square feet of hi-res LEDs. No matter which direction fans turn the exquisitely designed clubs and bars each present a different persona, from the exclusive Annexus Social Club speakeasy to the come-one-come-all Jim Beam Barrel Bar country western saloon. The FanDuel Sportsbook is the No. 1 gaming retail destination in the market, distancing Footprint Center from other venues. The Hornitos and Jameson corner bars overlooking the court join the newly designed suites as fan favorites for their communal nature.

Be one of the last PayPal SixthMan Members this year by visiting Suns.com/Memberships for more information and to get started.