Suns Will Mirror Season via NBA 2K20 Live Streams on Twitch

With the sports world screeching to a pause, the Phoenix Suns will give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. While we await the return to the hardwood, hoops fans are encouraged to tune in to Suns games on Twitch, beginning with tonight’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Visit Twitch.tv/phoenix_suns to catch all the action.

Last night, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that a suspension in play could be at least a 30-day hiatus for the NBA and G League. We fully support the decision by the NBA, as this situation is much bigger than basketball and our top priority is the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and all of our employees.

With that said, during this unprecedented time the Suns social media team, with an assist with the Dallas Mavericks, developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. Tonight’s matchup will feature NBA 2k20 streamer Antonio Saldivar playing for the Phoenix Suns and Brand Ambassador for Mavericks Gaming Lawrence “Buddy” Norman.

The Suns are also exploring additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.