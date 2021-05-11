Suns Beat Lakers in Game 1 Behind Booker's 34 Points

OVERVIEW:

Devin Booker was ready for his playoff moment. So were the young Suns and their electric home crowd that has long waited for playoff basketball to return to the Valley.

Booker scored 34 points — the most in a playoff debut franchise history — and added eight assists and seven rebounds to propel the Suns to a 99-90 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Suns overcame the adversity of a shoulder injury to All-Star point guard Chris Paul, who left the game in the second quarter but returned to a rousing ovation. He finished with seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes.

Deandre Ayton totaled 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 16 rebounds in his first-career playoff action. The Suns pushed the pace (16 fastbreak points) and got inside (52 points in the paint) against the NBA’s most efficient defense in the regular season, leading by as many as 16 points and by double digits for much of the game.

On the other end of the floor, the Suns’ limited Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis to 5-of-16 from the floor, out-rebounded the Lakers 47-33 and held the Lakers to 7-of-26 from 3-point distance.

Game 2 of the seven-game series is at 7 p.m. Arizona time Tuesday at Phoenix Suns Arena.

HIGHLIGHTS:

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING:

Mikal Bridges on the Suns’ poise: “Just staying together. Times get tough. We don’t separate. We stay together. We’re going to fight through it together. No matter what the situation is. That’s why I love these guys, the coaches as well. We’re going to stay true to ourselves. We’re going to stay together. We’re going to lock in even more.”

Devin Booker on the fans tonight: “It’s an unbelievable feeling, man. This city has been waiting on this for a very long time and you could feel that tonight.”

KEY STATS:

With 34 points tonight, Devin Booker scored the most points in a Suns playoff debut, passing Walter Davis' 31 points in 1978.

Deandre Ayton joined Armen Gilliam and Jason Kidd as the only players in Suns history with a double-double in their playoff debut. His 16 rebounds are also the most by a Suns player in their first postseason appearance, passing Gilliam in 1989.

STATS:

Devin Booker: 34 points (13-26 FG), 8 assists, 7 rebounds, 1 steal

Deandre Ayton: 21 points (10-11 FG), 16 rebounds, 1 block

Mikal Bridges: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block

Chris Paul: 8 points, 8 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Cam Johnson: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals

MONTY'S MANTRAS

A frontrunner for NBA Coach of the Year, Williams’ immense impact on these Suns is woven throughout his motivational catchphrases, and how they resonate with his players.

There are enough “Montyisms” for Monty Williams to write a compilation book — which Devin Booker has publicly and privately suggested to his coach. Even while repeating them to players, Cam Johnson said, Williams will preface by acknowledging some might call them “corny” or “goofy” or “coach speak.” Yet Johnson says those mantras are “big-time anchors” that have kept the Suns emotionally centered during the franchise’s emphatic rise to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They create personal connections with players by instilling belief and relaying constructive advice. They provide reminders that resurface in the head and heart when one least expects it, and can apply to both basketball and life.

RALLY THE VALLEY

Here's how Suns supporters have celebrated this resurgent season and return to the playoffs.

Suns.com gathered personal stories from 13 people connected to the organization. Some are longtime fans, and others are long-time employees in behind-the-scenes roles. Some are community partners who work with the Suns to make residents’ lives a little brighter. Some are natives, and some have returned home.

TOGETHER

How these Suns have created a team spirit that threads the needle between intensely competitive and endearingly fun-loving.

“You look around the league at some teams, and not everybody has a vibe like this or an energy like this throughout,” Booker said. “I always say it’s a great environment to get better in. When you have everybody supporting you, everybody being honest with you — those are the same people that can give me constructive criticism at any point in the game, and I’m listening to them — that’s the name of our group, man.”

Culture, chemistry and overall spirit are intangible qualities that cannot be measured by traditional stats or advanced analytics. But players and coaches know it — feel it — when those attributes have manifested within a team.