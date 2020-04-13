Suns to Take on Rockets in NBA 2K20 Matchup on Twitch with Assists from Eports Personalities

The Phoenix Suns head into the final week of their virtually simulated 2019-20 schedule with a Monday matchup against the Houston Rockets on NBA 2K20, streamed live on Twitch. Today’s game will be a battle of esports personalities as Curtis “Bud Lane” returns for his third opportunity to man the controls for the Suns as he takes on MLB Network host and gaming personality Robert Flores, who will man the sticks for the Houston Rockets.

Lane last represented Phoenix in a tightly contested matchup against Canton Charge Assistant Coach Austin Peterson on March 30 and will return to the virtual hardwood to represent the Valley Boyz today. Lane has joined a star-studded roster of participants to rep the Suns that includes Phoenix Mercury and WNBA star Brittney Griner, digital content creator and sneakerhead Jacques Slade, Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., Suns players Tariq Owens, Mikal Bridges, Ty Jerome and Frank Kaminsky, NFL star safety Tony Jefferson, Phoenix Rising defender Owusu-Ansah Kontoh and professional 2K gamer Antonio Saldivar. Fans can visit Twitch.tv/Phoenix_Suns to tune-in to today’s matchup at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Play-by-play man Jon Bloom and color analyst Tim Kempton will return to the airwaves to call the game for this exciting game at 6 p.m., exclusively on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

The Suns will continue to give fans a virtual fix as the first NBA team to continue the 2019-20 season on NBA 2K20. During this unprecedented time, the Suns social media team developed an innovative opportunity to leverage their platforms to bring the basketball community together and drive a positive conversation in the social space. The Suns are continuing to explore additional opportunities to create compelling digital content and identify new ways for Suns fans to engage with their favorite team over the coming weeks.