SUNS SIGN MOORE, GALLOWAY & JONES

The Phoenix Suns have signed free agents guard E’Twaun Moore, guard Langston Galloway and center Damian Jones, the team announced today.

Moore (6-3, 191 pounds) played the previous four seasons with New Orleans, averaging 10.7 points on 47.4% shooting from the field and 40.4% from three-point range in 264 games with the Pelicans. Since the start of 2017-18, he has shot 41.5% from behind the arc; among qualified players over these past three seasons combined, Moore’s three-point percentage is the 11th-best in the NBA. During New Orleans’ run to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2018, Moore started every playoff game and scored 11.3 points per game.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Moore holds career averages of 8.1 points on 45.5% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range in 571 games with Boston, Orlando, Chicago and New Orleans. He has also appeared in 21 career playoff games with the Celtics, Bulls and Pelicans. The East Chicago, Indiana native entered the league as the 55th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft following a four-year career at Purdue University where he left as the third-leading scorer in Boilermakers’ history.

Galloway (6-1, 200 pounds) averaged 10.3 points in 66 games with Detroit last season, shooting career highs of 43.5% from the field, 39.9% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free throw line. He tied for 29th on the league leaderboard in three-point percentage and ranked 11th by totaling 116 triples when coming off the bench. On Nov. 15 at Charlotte, Galloway posted career highs with 32 points and seven three-pointers.







A six-year NBA veteran, Galloway holds career averages of 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 405 games with New York, New Orleans, Sacramento and Detroit. He helped the Pistons reach the playoffs in 2019 and was an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection with the Knicks in 2014-15. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native went undrafted in 2014 following a four-year career at Saint Joseph’s University where he left as the second leading scorer in program history.

Jones (6-11, 245 pounds) played last season with Atlanta and registered career highs by averaging 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while appearing in 55 games with 27 starts. Over his last two seasons, he has shot 69.0% from the field which ranks as the third-best mark among all NBA players to have attempted as many field goals as Jones over this stretch.

A four-year NBA veteran, Jones played his first three seasons with Golden State before joining the Hawks for 2019-20. He is a two-time NBA Champion as a member of the Warriors in addition to a third trip to the NBA Finals in 2019. Jones holds career averages of 4.6 points on 66.6% shooting plus 3.1 rebounds in 104 games (49 starts). A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was the 30th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft by Golden State following a three-year career at Vanderbilt University.

The Suns have also signed free agent forward Johnathan Motley.

Motley (6-8, 230 pounds) was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team last season, his third consecutive season being named All-G League, after averaging 24.0 points on 51.7% shooting from the field plus 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 26 games with the Agua Caliente Clippers. The Houston, Texas native has appeared in 46 NBA games over the last three seasons with Dallas and the LA Clippers since going undrafted in 2017 out of Baylor University.

The Suns’ roster stands at 16 players; an updated roster is attached.