SUNS SIGN JAE CROWDER

The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent forward Jae Crowder to a multiyear contract.

Crowder (6-6, 235 pounds) finished the 2019-20 season with Miami, averaging 11.9 points on 48.2% shooting from the field and 44.5% from three-point range, plus 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals after joining the Heat. In the playoffs, he started all 21 games during Miami’s run to the NBA Finals and posted 12.0 points and 5.6 boards per game, in addition to ranking third in the league by totaling 55 made three-pointers in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.







An eight-year NBA veteran, Crowder holds career averages of 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 608 games with Dallas, Boston, Cleveland, Utah, Memphis and Miami, receiving votes for the NBA All-Defensive Team multiple times. He has helped his team advance to the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 72 career postseason games (51 starts). The Villa Rica, Georgia native entered the league as the 34th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft following a collegiate career that concluded at Marquette University as the 2012 Big East Player of the Year.