SUNS SIGN CHANDLER HUTCHISON

The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent forward Chandler Hutchison.

Hutchison (6-6, 210 pounds) has appeared in 97 career games (25 starts) with Chicago and Washington through his first three NBA seasons, also appearing in two playoff games with the Wizards this past season. The 25-year-old holds career regular season averages of 5.7 points on 44.1% shooting and 3.8 rebounds in 18.2 minutes.

Originally the 22nd overall pick by the Bulls in the 2018 NBA Draft, Hutchison entered the league following a standout four-year career at Boise State University. As a senior in 2017-18, media tabbed him the Mountain West Player of the Year as he averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Broncos.